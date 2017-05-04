Nene Leakes was pretty in pink as she co-hosted E!’s Fashion Police earlier this week.

It’s no secret that the ‘OG’ housewife has been asked to return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for their benchmark 10th season, but the price has to be right!

There have been rumors that Nene has been offered everything from a starring position to her own show, and now a new report states that she’s been offered $2.5 MILLION to return.

Nene has reportedly been asked to re-join the cast of the popular reality show and she’s been in negotiations for her salary for months now.

Word on the curb is that she may be close to finally sealing the deal and according to Life&Style magazine, she’ll be earning at least $2.5 million when she returns.

Nene Leakes has been offered $2.5 million to return full-time to Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, a source exclusively reveals to Life & Style. That would be a massive pay raise for NeNe, who, as Life & Style has previously reported, raked in $1 million per season before leaving the franchise in 2015 after seven seasons. “The suits at Bravo are willing to pay big money to get the best cast,” says the insider. And if she takes the money, you can bet that NeNe, 49, will bring the drama, especially because her nemesis Kim Zolciak, 38, has reportedly signed on — for a little less money, the insider reveals. “NeNe has already declared that she expects to be making more money than Kim,” the insider adds, “and would absolutely not come back otherwise.”

As previously reported, Kim Zolciak is returning for season 10 but the difference in salary is a no-brainer as far as I’m concerned.

Of course Nene will be earning more than Kim! Hell… Kim’s only coming back part-time, Nene is in negotiations to return full-time with a peach… big difference.

According to my well informed sources, so far the season 10 returning cast includes Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Sheree Whitfield and Cynthia Bailey. I’m not 100% sure about Porsha Williams but it’s been confirmed that Phaedra Parks is gone (click HERE if you missed that).

Dropping Phaedra cleared up the cash flow for Nene & Kim to return. I also predict that IF Porsha returns, Shamea will have a larger role on the show. Whatever the case, the 10th season should be a doozie!

Hopefully Nene will agree to a price because holding out is what kept her off of last season… (but you ain’t heard that from me.)

