Another day, another music industry beef. This time, it’s between Xscape and Jermaine Dupri

A few months ago, I gave away some ‘free tea’ about how former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ executive producer Carlos King was working on a documentary about the newly reunited girl group Xscape behind Kandi Burruss‘ back while Kandi her fellow Xscape group members were all working with Mona Scott Young to produce one of their own (click HERE if you missed that).

Well, my tea has been confirmed so y’all can add another notch in by ‘true tea’ belt, as the group has issued an official statement separating themselves from Dupri’s project.

Details below…

As previously reported, Jermaine Dupri’s SoSoDef Records owns all of the rights to Xscape’s music and he had been quietly working with former RHOA executive -producer Carlos King on the low to produce a TVOne documentary.

For the record, TV One’s ‘Who Can I Run: The Xscape Story’ was recently announced as part of this years programming for the network during their annual upfront presentations for 2017.

Word on the curb is that Kandi had absolutely no clue about the project and was livid when she found out that King had been gathering information about Xscape behind her back by speaking with Mama Joyce (who also had no clue about the TVOne documentary).

Needless to say, there’s some bad blood brewing between the group and their former mentor and in a statement to the media, Xscape has officially distanced themselves from TVOne and Jermaine Dupri’s project with the following statement:

We are excited to join forces with Mona Scott-Young and Monami Entertainment to bring the real Xscape story to the world.” This partnership will allow us to tell our story about our lives the way we lived it. It’s our truth about the rise, the fall, and the return of Xscape. We feel the recent announcement of an unauthorized biopic on our lives is disrespectful and disappointing. We are not, in any way, participating in that project and it will never ‘represent’ our true story.

