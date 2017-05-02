NEWSFLASH!! Janet Jackson (Miss Jackson if you’re nasty) is back in full effect.

As you know, many of Jackson’s fans have been feeling somekindaway about spending money for a tour that never happened and now, the new mom has finally addressed their concerns.

Jackson recently shared a very intimate video message with fans were she announced the continuation of her world tour, joined by her brother randy in the background, she also briefly touched on her separation from estranged husband Wissam Al Mana.

VIDEO: Special Message From Janet Jackson (May 1, 2017)

“Hey you guys,” she began. “It’s me, Jan, just in case you don’t recognize me since I have put on a few since I had the baby.”

In the background, her brother Randy Jackson, interjects, “More than a few!”

“Can you please be quiet, Randy?” Janet continues. “Nobody’s talking to you. Thank you.”

Jackson immediately turns her attention back to fans and glows as she discussing her new baby boy, Eissa, whom she welcomed on Jan. 3.

“I thank God for him,” the new mom said in the video. “He is so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving. Such a healthy baby.”

The pop star then addresses her separation from her son’s father, stating, “Yes, I separated from my husband, we are in court and the rest is in God’s hands.”

Janet then announces that she’s continuing her world tour, as promised, but has decided to change the name.

The tour is now called the ‘State of the World Tour’ and Jackson explains that ‘it’s not about politics. It’s about people, the world, relationships… and just love’.

Janet’s newly renamed tour will have a 56-city run beginning Sept. 7th in Lafayette, Louisiana and ending in Atlanta, Georgia on Dec. 17.

What do you think of Janet’s special message?