Serena Williams and her fiance Alexis Ohanian attended the 2017 MET Gala in New York last night.

Dressed in a sleeveless emerald green Versace gown, the 35 year-old tennis star was all smiles as she posed for photos, showing off her growing baby bump.

Williams announced earlier this month that she was expecting her first child with Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit. The two got engaged in December.

Serena is definitely glowing!

The couple also shared a red carpet moment with Vogue’s Andre Leon Tally.

Congrats again to the happy couple!