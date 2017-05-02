Phaedra Parks may be on the hot seat right now, but her demeanor remains ‘unbothered’.

As previously reported, my sources have all confirmed that Parks will definitely not be returning for season 10 of the popular reality show.

[READ: I REPEAT! Phaedra Parks is NOT Returning to #RHOA for Season 10 (Confirmed Tea)]

While there’s certainly been a shift in attitudes regarding the self-proclaimed ‘southern belle”s role in spreading untruths about Kandi wanting to drug Porsha Williams and take her to a sex dungeon, Parks is adamant that she’s a good person and recently did an interview with people to reiterate her good deeds.

Details below…

The 46 year-old reality star recently called her friends down at People magazine for a little positive press amidst the storm.

Phaedra addresses the explosive accusations that were revealed during Part 3 of the RHOA reunion show as merely petty gossip (despite the fact that she was behind it all), stating:

“It’s funny to think that I have any additional time to be caught up in gossip,” the 43 46-year-old reality star said. “I have several jobs, as we know, and I have two small children. But I think everyone always has to blame someone.” “I’m sure the footage speaks for itself,” she continued. “My every scene is not talking about anyone on the show except for what’s going on in my personal life. Others can’t stop mentioning me. Their whole family mentions me. They’re whole staff mentions me. It’s just endless mentioning of me!”

Parks even addressed critics who say she’s not the ‘southern belle’ she tries to portray on the show, specifically addressing her varying attire, which has included skimpy g-strings and swimwear, stating:

People are constantly talking about, ‘Oh you’re not this.’ And I’m like, ‘Wow — it’s so many people with this Christian handbook that I have not received,’ ” Parks said. “So I’ve been praying that whoever owns the Christian dress code and has the handbook, they just send me a copy. Because I don’t see anywhere in the Bible where it lays out these strict guidelines about laughing and having fun and wearing bathing suits. Where did they get this dress code for being Christian? I thought it was about your hearts.”

Needless to say, Phaedra is feeling ‘attacked’ these days after being outed on the show, but she’s sticking to her holier than thou act as she proclaims that her character has no flaws:

“Sometimes, if people don’t have anything concrete, they just attack your character, but my character speaks for itself. Anyone who knows me knows I’m very gracious, I’m very helpful. And a lot of the things I do for people, you never see it on camera. Because that is not my intention to get praise for it. My intention is to be a vessel and be used for the purpose of empowering people.”

In the interview, which you can read in it’s entirety HERE, Parks also notes her various achievements and charitable endeavors, which include her Phaedra Parks Foundation, her organization with a mission to “inspire hope and change through education, exposure and advocacy for social justice.”

To much is given, much is required. If you really live in a state of gratitude, you’re planting seeds that will hopefully grow. You live to lift up others and you really strive to not only be your best self, but also to help someone else forge ahead. We are all here to serve.

I could write so much about this fluff piece but the quotes speak for themselves.

What are your thoughts on Phaedra’s ‘quick quotes’?