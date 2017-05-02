Meet the Cast of TVOne’s Upcoming Bobbi Kristina Brown Biopic… (PHOTOS)

Just a few months ago, it was revealed that Bobbi Kristina Brown’s tragic life would be documented in a made-for-TV movie.

[FLASHBACK: Demetria McKinney to Play Whitney Houston in Bobbi Kristina Biopic… (PHOTOS)]

The new biopic, currently in production, is titled, ‘Bobbi Kristina’ and will reportedly air this Summer on TVOne.

Now a new photo has been released of the cast…

Demetria McKinney recently shared the newly released cast photo online with the following caption:

Did we nail it? The Bobbi Kristina Biopic coming to TV One! Let me know what you honestly think! The key cast members involved in the Bobbi Kristina biopic include Joy Rovaris from Stuck in the Middle and The New Edition Story as Bobbi Kristina, Nadji Jeter from Grown Ups and Last Man Standing as Nick Gordon, Demetria McKinney from House of Payne and Saints and Sinners as Whitney Houston, Vivica A. Fox @msvfox from Empire and Kill Bill as Pat Houston and Hassan Johnson @hinikoj from The Wire and E.R. as Bobby Brown. #tvone #swirlfilms #demetriamckinney #vivicaafox #hassanjohnson

As previously reported, ‘Tyler Perry’s: House of Payne’ actress and former ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ background character, Demetria McKinney, will take on the role of Bobbi Kristina’s mother Whitney Houston–while her father, Bobby Brown, will be portrayed by actor Hassan Jonson, prominently known for his work on the hit series ‘The Wire’.

Child star and ‘Stuck In The Middle’ actress, Joy Rovaris rounds out the lead cast as the titular character, Bobbi Kristina.

The film will focus on Bobbi Kristina’s childhood, seemingly toxic upbringing, and untimely death at the young age of 22.

‘Bobbi Kristina’ is an “intimate look at the highs and lows of parental, familial and romantic love complicated by fame through the eyes of a sensitive, vulnerable young woman.”

I still don’t understand why Bobbi Kristina’s short life is being turned into a made for tv movie, but I’ll withhold my judgement until I see it.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Bobbi Kristina biopic?