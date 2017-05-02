Another day, another industry partnership goes awry!

This time, it’s Akon and Devyne Stephens who are battling it out as Devyne, Akon’s former business partner, has filed a lawsuit seeking years worth of compensation that he says he never received from the worldwide pop star.

Details below…

According to TMZ, Akon’s been holding out on his biz partner for over 10 years, and now owes a staggering $150 million in unpaid fees!

Devyne Stephens, the music exec who famously helped launch Akon’s career, and his Konvict Music label, recently filed a lawsuit against Akon claiming that Akon is in violation of their contract.

In the suit, Stephens says he’s supposed to be getting 40% of everything Akon’s earned since 2006, as their contract gives him a cut of record sales, touring rights, royalties and more. Akon’s old pal admits they had a dispute over the contract, but says they squashed it in 2015. Stephens says the problem is … he still hasn’t seen a dime. If the math is right … Akon’s earned nearly $400 million in just over a decade — a pretty sweet haul, for sure. Stephens is suing to get $150 mil from that bottom line.

So far, Akon hasn’t commented on the pending legal matter.

