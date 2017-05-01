RECAP: 5 Things Revealed On #RHOA Season 9 Reunion (Part 3) + Watch Full Episode #RHOAReunion

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 3rd segment of their 4 part reunion last night (April 30, 2017).

I don’t know about you, but for what it’s worth, I think the previous 2 episode could have been condensed into one.

That being said, part 3 is finally getting to the meat & potatoes of what we’ve been talking about on the blawgs for weeks now.

Bravo synopsis:

The men join the conversation to weigh in on the drama of the season – including Bob addressing his shortcomings in his relationship with Shereé, and Todd revealing he still has a bone to pick with Phaedra. Cynthia and Peter reveal what life has been like post-divorce and Shamea sits down with the ladies to confront her BFF Porsha, raising questions about Porsha’s budding friendship with Phaedra. As the conversation turns to issues surrounding “Lesbiangate,” friendships are shaken like never before.

VIDEO: RHOA Season 9 Reunion Part 3

Peter Thomas wasn’t even on this week’s episode but a hot minute, but he was the highlight as far as I’m concerned.

I don’t care what any of y’all say… there’s still some love between Peter and Cynthia but I’m gonna just play along for now.

Cynthia admits that they’ve overcome a lot of hurdles over the years, but that marriage got to be too much for her. I sure that many of the hurdles she refers to stem from the rumor mill as Peter even blasts Porsha for the one about him dating 18 year olds at his club.

In retaliation for her previous shots at him, Peter calls out Porsha’s fake relationship with Todd, inquiring about his absence. While we all know Porsha isn’t the only one faking relationships, she’s the only one who tried to lie on Peter to hurt Cynthia.

Oh… and I would be remiss if I didn’t mention how Peter fired on Phaedra and her fraudulent divorce!

When Parks says she wanted her friend to have the ‘total package’ (in reference to Porsha’s failed ‘baby nup’ storyline), Peter inquires about Phaedra’s package and shades the hell out of her when he asks, ‘are you divorced?”

The jokes all write themselves, but Peter clearly came armed and ready for battle.

After all the shots were fired, Peter didn’t even bother to stick around as he abruptly exited stage left in the middle of Porsha discussing her fake relationship.

Vengeance is a dish best served cold…

I don’t even want to waste time writing about Sheree and Bob but I guess I will since they wasted 5 minutes of our reunion show time.

Everybody knows that Sheree was merely using her ex to secure her peach and this season’s ‘reconciliation’ was merely Bob’s way of helping his baby mama out.

Little did he know that Sheree still apparently felt somekindaway about how fans were really cheering for Bob. The former ‘deadbeat’ dad became really likable to RHOA fans, especially after they saw the real deal about the couple’s relationship on Iyanla: Fix My Life.

Sheree never liked the fact that she became the unlikable one and when Bob finally agreed to appear on the show to aid in her story, she got her chance to get him back.

Hawaii proved the perfect place to bring up the fact that she’d been a victim of domestic violence at the hands of the man she was pretending to reconcile with.

Pretending being the operative term, since there was a ‘friend’ waiting in Bob’s hotel room the entire time in Hawaii (click HERE if you missed that).

But I digress.

Fast forward to the reunion and Sheree is still dabbing at the same eye trying to force a tear to fall as she rehashes the fact that Bob choked her.

Bob apologizes. Case closed.

Sheree finally has her peach back and everything is right with the world except for Chateau Sheree’s certificate of occupancy…

Moving on.

R.I.P. Freak and Fraud…



Frick and Frack gets their own little montage of memorable moments and it’s clear we are witnessing the demise of a friendship.

As the ladies all admit that Porsha seems to have Phaedra’s back 100%, Kandi notes that it seems more like an ‘alliance’ than a friendship.

I’ve actually said that quite a few times in my recaps.

These two had a strategic bond that was formed merely for the strength of each of their reality show careers.

Andy referred to it as ‘survivor,’ however it was more like ‘shark tank’ as the ladies were both fighting to keep a hold of their cushy reality show checks.

That being said, Shamea tells Porsha to be careful because of Phaedra’s fraudulent activities.

Phaedra then admits that she was merely gunning for Shamea during ‘lesbiangate’ and that Kandi was collateral damage.

We’ll find out soon that THAT is another one of her lies. So far, Phaedra has been caught in so many tall tales that it’s hard to keep track!

I loved the way that Shamea handled herself on the sofa, as she went head to head with Phaedra’s shade.

For the record, I’m personally predicting that Shamea and Porsha will be the new ‘Frick & Frack’ next season and I think that Kandi and Porsha may even make amends now that Phaedra is out of the picture.

As for why Porsha chose to stand by Phaedra instead of Shamea, I honestly think it’s because they both had a peach and therefore, were both co-workers so to speak. Shamea was an outsider as far as the show was concerned.

I’m not saying that it’s right, but I’m guessing that Porsha sold out her ‘real life’ friend out for the sake of a reality show check and it clearly came back to bite her in the ass.

The Feds Are STILL Watching…

As Phaedra addresses all of her lies, she says that she brought up that Shamea was doing both Todd and Kandi because that’s what the ‘streets were saying’. Oddly enough, she even seems surprised when not one of the ladies will back up her claims that they’ve heard similar stories.

Needless to say, it’s yet another ‘alternative fact’ thrown out by Phaedra with no basis. Are you keeping track? Hell… I can’t!

Phaedra not only catches it from the ladies but the dudes get her as well. Peter hit his mark early on in the episode, while Todd strikes back when asked about the rumor mill.

As he’s clearly upset about Phaedra and her constant stream of untruths, Todd says that the ‘streets’ say a lot of things about her but they don’t repeat any of them. In fact, he reminds Phaedra that the ‘feds are still watching’.

Drops mic.

The big reveal…

We finally get to see the dramatic moment that Porsha ‘flipped the script’ on her former BFF, Phaedra Parks and we had to wait until the last 5 minutes to see it.

Before we get to that though, Porsha finally gets called out about her gay bashing sermon, where she said lesbians and gays needed prayer to change their wicked ways.

While Porsha later apologized for her statements, she now claims it was taken out of context, but admits that she’s changed and has had her ‘own experiences’… (in other words, she lost her religion and dipped into the lady pond).

That’s all in the past but ‘lesbiangate’ is still alive and well… as in the final moments of the reunion at least three BIG things are revealed….

1. Porsha is a journalist – who knew? Porsha claims that her job on ‘Dish Nation’ reports things that are true… (ummm… actually, they report rumors also but I guess that’s a moot point). I for one would never consider Porsha a journalist, but ok… whatever.

2. Kandi served Porsha with a cease & desist…

3. Phaedra is the one who told Porsha that Kandi wanted to drug her – As Porsha revealed she’d gotten a cease & desist from Kandi, she says can no longer speak on the subject. The big reveal comes when Porsha defers to Phaedra, since she’s the one who told her about Kandi & the drugs!

Phaedra’s face was priceless…

What did you think of PART 3 of the season 9 reunion show?