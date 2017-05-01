O.G. “housewife’ Nene Leakes certainly doesn’t hold her tongue when it comes to The Real Housewives of Atlanta and last night was no exception!

Leakes was the featured guest on ‘Watch What Happens LIVE!’ last night, which aired following the explosive 3rd installment of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion.

Andy Cohen and Nene Leakes have a tea party of sorts as they dissect the ‘Frick & Frack’ (aka ‘Freak & Fraud’) alliance piece by piece!

Check out video of Nene’s appearance on WWHL below…

Bravo Andy promised and Nene Leakes delivered!! I honestly wish they had given this particular WWHL episode some extra time because Nene was on a hundred as she voiced her disdain for both Phaedra Parks and Porsha Williams.



VIDEO: NeNe Leakes reacts to Phaedra Being Exposed

After watching a clip from the Reunion where it is revealed that Phaedra Parks was the one who started the rumors about Kandi Burruss, Nene states that she’s not surprised at all.

Phaedra been doing this bullsh*t for a very long time. Phaedra did this exact same thing to me… years ago, on the show when she first came one she brought my half-biological sister and filmed with her. The same way she did with Kandi when she brought that Johnny guy on, she did the same thing to me… tried to take me down. And it didn’t work cause we ended up getting it before it even hit the air. So Phaedra’s been doing stuff like this… she just got caught with these girls.



VIDEO: Nene Shares Thoughts on Phaedra Parks

Nene also calls out Phaedra’s fraudulent way of baring her ‘reality’ online, stating:

Phaedra has a way of wanting to be seen one way but she does all these things behind camera… she’s always been that way. It may be new to you guys but for those of us that work with her, we’ve always known her to be that person.



VIDEO: What Nene Thinks About Porsha’s Role in Drama

Nene also doesn’t hold back when it comes to discussing Porsha Williams.

A caller asks if Porsha’s presence ‘de-class’ the housewives franchise and Nene’s response is… “Absolutely!”

When Andy inquires about Porsha’s role in the drug/sex dungeon debacle, Nene states:

Porsha is not innocent… If you and I decide to rob the bank together and I mastermind it and you carry out the plan and we went before a judge, we both would be sentenced hunni… to life in prison chile! So Porsha is just as guilty as Phaedra… she ain’t that dayum dumb!

