Meet Elijah Holyfield, the 18 year old son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield.

Elijah, a star University of Georgia football player, posed for the mugshot above early this morning after being arrested on misdemeanor drug arrest in Athens.

Details below…

TMZ reports that the 18 year-old star running back was booked into jail near the UGA campus around 3am on the morning of May 1, 2017.

Records show he was arrested on two misdemeanor charges — possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects. He was released around 4 AM on $4,050 bail. Holyfield played in 5 games last season for the Bulldogs and was a top high school recruit. A rep for the UGA football team tells us head coach Kirby Smart is aware of the incident.

What do you think of Elijah’s highly publicized brush with the law?