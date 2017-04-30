Another day, another cry for attention from reality star/baby mama Joseline Hernandez

The Puerto Rican princess opted for pasties over see-through this time, as she played host to Compound Nightclub this past Saturday evening.

Joseline bared her bodacious surgically enhanced ta-ta’s as she continued her belated ‘birthday’ celebration in Atlanta.

[Disclaimer: This is an open post. This post will not be censored or moderated. Disqus may automatically moderate certain words considered offensive. There are no rules in ‘Open Posts’ so enter at your own risk.]

Joseline arrives with fellow LHHAT cast member Melissa Scott by her side.

Joselyn captures the moment for the ‘gram

Attention seeking at it’s finest…

What do you think of JoJo’s risqué club attire?

Photos: Prince Williams (ATLPics)