Ciara Announces Birth of Daughter With Heartfelt Online Post… (PHOTOS)

It’s only been a week since Ciara’s bulging baby bump had fans speculating that she was having twins (click HERE if you missed that).

Well, CiCi and her husband Russell Wilson finally but an end to all the questions as they recently hit the net to announce to birth of their new baby girl…

Both Ciara and Russell posted the serene image above with the following caption celebrating their new arrival:

Dear Sienna Princess Wilson,

No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You.

Love,

Mommy & Daddy.

7:03 pm

7 lbs 13 oz.

4.28.2017

Photo By Daddy ❤️

Ciara also posted a heartfelt video montage from her final baby bump photo shoot:

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Apr 30, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

Awwww, welcome to the world Sienna Princess Wilson!