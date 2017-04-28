It’s probably been a few decades since you heard the names Treach and Pepa, but these two former lovebirds did not part on good terms.

The formerly married entertainers, best known for their roles in the 90’s groups Naughty by Nature and Salt n’ Pepa, respectively, are now on the blawgs after Treach called out his ex-wife about some negative things she said about him in her new tell-all book.

Details below…

Treach and Pepa enjoyed a brief return to the spotlight last year, when they made an appearance on ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ (their daughter was one of the main characters on the show).

But the two former love birds are not even a little bit cordial, at least according to the tweets of Treach!

Pepa is currently promoting her new tell-all book and Treach isn’t very happy about the things she wrote about him.

He calls the book a “book of lies” and accused Pepa of turning their kids against him in a ‘throwback thursday’ rant online:

But he didn’t stop there, Treach decided to spill some tea of his own, referring to his ex-wife as an industry hoe who tried to teach her daughter the same tricks…

Meanwhile, Pepa has yet to ‘clap back’ online, but if rumors about Treach beating her back in the day are true, she’ll most likely remain silent.

What do you think of this old school beef?