Singer Mary J. Blige was in the Atlanta yesterday promoting her upcoming album, ‘Strength of a Woman’.

The soulful songstress joined V-103’s Big Tigger at the SCAD theatre for a screening of her upcoming VH1 documentary ‘The Making Of: Strength Of A Woman’, created for the album and also did a Q&A and fan meet & greet.

Check out more photos from the event below…

Mary J. Blige and Big Tigger…

Mary J. Blige discusses her album…

Big Tigger and his girlfriend strike a pose with MJB…

Mary J. Blige shares a moment with fans.

You’ll be able to tune into The Making Of: Strength Of A Woman in a week on May 2nd at 11 p.m./10 p.m. central on VH!. But here’s a sneak peek of trailer:

Mary J. Blige’s ‘Strength of a Woman’ hits stores April 28, 2017.

PHOTOS: Prince Williams (ATLPics)