WGN’s Underground is one of the hottest shows on air right now and I’m honored to have gotten a chance to preview all of the remaining episodes.

Don’t worry. I’m not going to spill ALL the tea at once, but I’ve decided to give you guys a spoiler post tonight instead of the usual recap.

This week’s episode is titled “Auld Acquaintance” and we finally get to find out what has happened to Rosalee (Jurnee Smolett-Bell) after she returned to Macon and got caught after her little brother snitched!

WARNING: This is NOT a recap post… this is a spoiler post.

You should probably stop reading right now if you don’t want to know what happens during episode 8 before it airs tonight.

Above is a sneak peek teaser of tonight’s episode and it’s a GOOD ONE!!

Season 2, Episode 8 Synopsis:

Noah struggles to devise a new plan; Ernestine forms an unlikely bond.

The episode is so intense that I couldn’t wait to spoil it for you! Just kidding, I only want to spoil it for those who want to be spoiled so please STOP READING NOW if you don’t want to know what happens before you watch episode 8 tonight.

If you are too anxious to wait, please continue…

Ok… If you’re still here, you obviously want to read more. So, for those of you who made it this far, here goes..

Daniel lost his eyes…

Daniel (Bokeem Woodbine) has been introduced to us in several short segments throughout season two.

This week he is shown with scars around his eyes. It seems the astute slave who taught himself how to read has been found out and severely punished.

He’s shown struggling with his tools as he tries to resume his normal activity and it makes us wonder did the ‘master’ finally break Daniel’s spirit by taking his sight?

Rosalee is no longer free…

Rosalee (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) is back in the ‘Big House’ with her brother James, whose screams got her caught during last week’s episode.

Rosalee has been forced to return to her role as a house girl and she’s also forced to squeeze her big ol baby bump into the same ol housedress!

James has been living in the lap of luxury as the mistresses favorite ‘son,’ but we see jealousy brewing in the eyes of his Caucasian brother when the mistress promises him a pony while giving her own son boring clothes.

The mistress has vowed to never take her eyes off of her newly recaptured piece of ‘property’ and Rosalee seems determined to get her brother to see that his life is all smoke and mirrors.

Ernestine is back on the mainland…

Ernestine (Amirah Vann) may be back on the mainland but things didn’t go quite as planned as she was recaptured as soon as the boat docked last week.

Now that August has Ernestine, he’s been tasked with shipping her to Patti Cannon so that she can aid in their search for the ‘Black Rose’.

There are other slave catchers out in the wilderness attempting to steal the “property” and it doesn’t help matters that Ernestine is suffering from withdrawing throughout the grueling trip.

Ernestine still has a few hiding places for her stash, but when she tries to make a run for it, August’s partner discovers the vials.

I’ve always thought that August had a thing for Ernestine (remember when he was hallucinating about her?)… well it seems that he does have sort of a soft spot for her.

I’ll leave it at that.

Noah takes the ‘Big House”…



Now that Noah knows Rosaless is pregnant with his child, he’s even more determined to save her from her recent fate.

The mistress has invited several of her best behaved slaves to the Big House for Christmas Dinner and Noah decides to recruit one of them to help him save Rosalee.

Noah also plans to kill Bill (the overseer who tried to rape Rosalee during season one), so that there will be no protection when he decides to takeover the Big House during his mission.

Cato Infiltrates the Underground…

Last week I called Cato the n*gga you love to hate and it seems he’s back to his old tricks during this episode.

In one instance Cato is trying to shoot Patti and in another, it seems he’s her new BFF. The episode starts with Cato teaching Patti the ‘Underground’ song and ends with him infiltrating the Underground on her behalf.

That’s all I’m giving you guys… and I’ve probably given too much, but whatever the case the episode is definitely worth watching!

Just FYI… I’ll update this post with the full video after it airs later tonight.

Underground airs Wednesdays (tonight) 10/9c on #WGNAmerica.

What are your thoughts about these Underground ‘SPOILERS’?