If this photo was a song it would be a best seller!
Legendary rap duo Outkast (Andrè 3000 and Big Boi) recently shared a moment with the hottest rap duo of 2017, Run The Jewels (Killer Mke and El-P).
While it may not mean much to you, it’s got ATLiens worldwide singing it’s praises!
Details below…
These two groups together in one room made the internet explode last night!
What started with an innocent share by Killer Mike, El-P and Big Boi on Instagram and Twitter, turned into a major online discussion on how hot a collaboration would be between Outkast and Run the Jewels.
23 years ago today #SouthernPlayalistic Dropped 4-26-94 crazy Coincidence me and 3000 wearing Matching J's last night #23 #Outkast pic.twitter.com/0DYk40wakI
— Big Boi (@BigBoi) April 26, 2017
Fans of both of the talented duos quickly demanded that they join forces for a collaboration…
Who knows, maybe there’s something in the works… maybe it’s just wishful thinking… whatever the case, there’s a lot of talent in these photos and the fans clearly want MORE!