If this photo was a song it would be a best seller!

Legendary rap duo Outkast (Andrè 3000 and Big Boi) recently shared a moment with the hottest rap duo of 2017, Run The Jewels (Killer Mke and El-P).

While it may not mean much to you, it’s got ATLiens worldwide singing it’s praises!

Details below…

Ain't Nobody fucking with my clique!!!!!!!! A post shared by Killer Mike (@killermike) on Apr 25, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

These two groups together in one room made the internet explode last night!

What started with an innocent share by Killer Mike, El-P and Big Boi on Instagram and Twitter, turned into a major online discussion on how hot a collaboration would be between Outkast and Run the Jewels.

squad A post shared by thereallyrealelp (@thereallyrealelp) on Apr 25, 2017 at 9:07pm PDT

23 years ago today #SouthernPlayalistic Dropped 4-26-94 crazy Coincidence me and 3000 wearing Matching J's last night #23 #Outkast pic.twitter.com/0DYk40wakI — Big Boi (@BigBoi) April 26, 2017

Fans of both of the talented duos quickly demanded that they join forces for a collaboration…

Who knows, maybe there’s something in the works… maybe it’s just wishful thinking… whatever the case, there’s a lot of talent in these photos and the fans clearly want MORE!