Boo’d Up: Nick Gordon Finds Love After Bobbi Kristina…

More details about Nick’s new boo below…

Nick was spotted in a slew of photos posted online by his new lady love, who’s name is “Laura”.

According to one of her captions, Nick’s new boo clearly feels he is the best boyfriend ever…

[Sidebar: Apparently this chick doesn’t have google… But I digress.]

Meanwhile, Nick may have given his heart away but his money belongs to Bobbi Kristina’s family.

If you recall, a judge ruled back in November 2016, that Gordon owes his former girlfriend’s estate over $36 MILLION dollars (click HERE if you missed that), so he’ll most likely be paying them for the rest of his life.

What do you think of Nick Gordon’s new boo?