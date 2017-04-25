The Story Behind Shekinah Jo’s Domestic Violence Incident… *EXCLUSIVE DETAILS*

Reality star Shekinah Jo Anderson, best friend of Tameka “Tiny’ Harris, recently posted a very disturbing image online after a domestic violence incident.

Shekinah also decided to deactivate her Instagram page after receiving a slew of comments criticizing her decision to post the photo.

I recently spoke with Shekinah about the disturbing incident and she revealed that her Instagram post was merely her only option of getting help at the time.

Shekinah Jo Anderson posted the disturbing image above online asking for prayers after a man she was dealing with got physical.

While many assumed that Shekinah had posted the image without calling authorities, that’s not the case.

Shekinah actually called the police immediately after the incident but it took them over an hour and a half to respond to the call! In the meantime, the man who had just gave Shekinah a black eye was sitting in her driveway!

Anderson says she still in fear for her safety and didn’t even sleep at her house last night.

As far as the relationship is concerned, she revealed that this came out of no where and says that despite the rumors online, the man in question had never done this before.

We’ve all fell prey to toxic relationships at one time or another and domestic violence is a serious issue. While many question Shekinah’s decision to publicly post a photo in the midst of her trauma, I’m not here to judge.

But what I AM here to do is the state the obvious… I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Shekinah got beat up and neither does she.

As you know, the former reality star has been been receiving a lot of threats lately… namely from a woman around town who feels somekindaway about Shekinah’s friendship with Tiny Harris.

Shekinah recently obtained a restraining order out against Sabrina Peterson (Glam University) after Peterson proclaimed online she wanted to ‘beat her ass’ and proudly noted that she had ‘many bodies’ on her name.

All of the online negativity also prompted Shekinah to delete (or deactivate) her Instagram page, which had over 2.4 million followers:

The criticism, the negativity, it was all too much for her.

Shekinah admits that deleting her instagram page won’t solve the problems, but it’s a start to blocking some of the negative energy online.

That being said, I’m praying for Shekinah’s safety and well-being.

What are your thoughts on this disturbing incident?