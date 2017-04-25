It’s been less than a week since Serena Williams announced news of her pregnancy via social media.

Now, the legendary tennis champion has hit Instagram to share how she feels about her first time pregnancy in a heartfelt message written to her unborn child.

My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you.

Serena also mentions the fact she’s moved back to #1 on the newest WTA rankings — a ranking list that happened to be released on her fiance’s birthday.

I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you…. once again today. On [Alexis Ohanian’s] bday. from the world’s oldest number one to the world’s youngest number one. -Your Mommy.

Serena’s financè, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, also shared his joy about the news of their new arrival…

Meanwhile, Serena also posted a message to the bitter online trolls who continue to throw shade on her relationship…

Congrats again to Serena on her wonderful baby news!