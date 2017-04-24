RECAP: 5 Things Revealed on #RHOAReunion Season 9, Part 2 + Watch Full Video… #RHOA

The real Housewives of Atlanta aired Part 2 of the season 9 reunion last night (April 22, 2017).

Last week, we were left with a cliffhanger involving Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams.

[FLASHBACK: 5 Things Revealed During RHOA Season 9 Reunion (PART 1) + Watch Full Video… ]

This week picks up EXACTLY where they left off and even wasted 5 minutes replaying the argument, which is further proof that Bravo is padding the reunion footage to stretch it out for 4 episodes (but we already knew that).

Synopsis:

Kenya reflects on her complicated relationship with Matt and confirms the status of where things stand today. Phaedra gives updates on the status of her divorce with Apollo and brings proof to make her case. Shereé calls out Kenya for constantly adding fuel to the fire and in an emotional confession, Shereé reveals more heartbreaking details surrounding her tumultuous marriage with Bob.

Kenya Moore discusses disgruntled ex-employee, ‘Rent-A-Matt’…

Another day, another bitter ex-employee blasts Kenya for non-payment of services.

Matt is pissed off about not receiving his compensation and he has every right to be since there was a whole entire segment about him.

Kenya tried to play the ‘domestic violence’ card, but since Matt was not there to defend himself, Andy had to legally protect Bravo by making a point to state that Kenya had said that Matt has never actually hit her.

She does, however, confirm that he’s a loose cannon and liable to do anything to retaliate against her for the way she abruptly cut off their working relationship.

Whatever the case, Matt is history as far as Kenya is concerned and while I do think Matt is koo-koo, I don’t think he was lying about Kenya being ‘manipulative and fundamentally deceptive’.

Phaedra’s Phraudulent Personal life…

I’ve been telling you guys for months that Phaedra won’t be back next season (click HERE if you missed that) and now you finally get to see a taste of the lies and manipulation that cost her her reality tv show job.

Phaedra got an entire segment dedicated to how she’s been lying for years… from her pregnancy due date, to that bomb threat being about a ‘bomb cd’, to her current divorce shenanigans…

It’s clear that Phaedra is quite ok with spewing ‘alternative facts’ and she even admit it when confronted by Andy Cohen, stating if someone asks her something that is “none of their business”, she will answer just to engage them as a courtesy… in other words, she will lie just for the sake of lying!

As proof of her own shadiness, Phaedra pulls out a copy of her now defunct divorce decree… yeah, the same one that a JUDGE declared was fraudulent!

Clearly Kenya has been reading StraightFromTheA because she calls out Phaedra’s ‘alternative facts’ by stating that Apollo wasn’t served and that a judge overturned it because the names were misspelled, etc. But Phaedra still lives in a place of delusion because she kept saying that Apollo ‘appealed’ the divorce… which is another one of her alternative facts.

Phaedra does spill a bit a tea about how she cut Apollo a $100,000 check in their ‘settlement’ but apparently Apollo thinks that isn’t enough… especially since her shady divorce brought light to the fact that she may be hiding something.

Phaedra deflects from the hot seat by alluding to the fact that Kenya has been speaking to Apollo and the segment ends at that.

[Sidebar: I wish Andy had dug in to Phaedra more about the misspelled names on the divorce decree she presented (NiTa vs NiDa)… hell it was only 4 letters! But I digress.]

Kandi vs. Phraudra…

Kandi & Todd’s OLG restaurant has been open for weeks now, but it wasn’t open yet when they taped the reunion show.

Apparently Phaedra may have had something to do with the delays in opening, since Kandi called her out about ‘calling down to the city’!

When Kandi chimes in about Phaedra’s fraudulent divorce, Phaedra claps back about how Kandi should worry about that restaurant “that’s never opening”.

Why’d she do that?

Kandi states she’s opening soon, but accuses her former friend of calling “her folks” at the city to check on Kandi’s restaurant. We all know Attorney Parks is well connected in the Atlanta legal sector and the Fulton County courthouse is her stomping grounds, so it’s not too far fetched.

On a related note, Kandi calls Phaedra out about helping Johnny (Kandi’s former employee) sue her and even Andy seems to finally see the light about Phaedra’s fraudulent acts when Parks says she didn’t seek Johnny out.

Another statement Kandi made about Phaedra rang true to me personally…

“She tries to control everything everybody says about her, she even tries to control what Porsha says.”

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve gotten phone calls about a post Phaedra didn’t like. Some of which had absolutely nothing to do with her!

But just as Phaedra so poignantly stated, “I don’t owe you anything. Nobody up here is paying mortgages on my 1, 2, 3 homes,” I don’t answer to her about what I post and never will.

Moving on…

Bomb Threats & Bodyguards…

Phaedra says all of the charges against Drama, the man who threatened to ‘blow her the f*ck up’ *mama joyce voice* were dropped.

Kandi brings up the fact that Phaedra was legit concerned about her safety since she actually hired a bodyguard during that time.

Phaedra states she didn’t hire a body guard because of the bomb threat, it was merely for her personal safety (insert side-eye) and when she tries to get a cosign from the other ladies on the set, they all look at her as if she was speaking another language!

Bodyguard? Really? These ladies will pay a glam squad before they pay a bodyguard! Phaedra was clearly not aware of her audience.

That being said, Phaedra once again caught an ‘L’.

Sheree, Bob and Domestic violence…

It was all good just 10 episodes ago! Earlier this season, Sheree and Bob struck an agreement of sorts for her storyline.

It worked great for Sheree, but not so much for her ex-husband, who got the shock of his life when Sheree decided to run with that domestic violence story.

I honestly believe Sheree would have stuck with the script had Bob not invited one of his gal pals to Hawaii to share his suite with him.

Sheree pulled the ultimate gank move! Convinced Bob to appear on the show for their play-play reconciliation, but instead exacting revenge on her ex by flipping the script.

I never thought she was that smart before, but it was almost genius!

Andy asks Sheree if Bob hit her. It was a ‘yes or no’ question but Sheree didn’t state yes or no. Instead, she says there was “a lot of verbal abuse and a few physical altercations” and explains that she kept the ‘abuse’ quiet in order to protect her mom and her kids.

When asked why she even tried to reconcile with Bob if he was so abusive to her, Sheree states:

I’m like any other crazy woman… (camera pans to Kenya)… I thought that he changed, things changed.

The real answer is… “I needed this job.”

She talks about how Bob continuously laughed about it all but in reality, Hawaii was a joke to him. As previously stated, Bob had a YT chick chillin in his room while he was taping and pretending with Sheree in Hawaii.

WhereDayDoThatAt?

I wish Andy would have asked about Bob’s uninvited guest… but who knows? maybe he did. Bob appears on episode 3 to discuss the situation.

During the segment, Sheree also claims she has never spoken to her kids about the abuse.

For the record, Sheree kept dabbing at her eyes the entire segment… but nary a tear was found. It’s kinda hard to believe someone who has lied about so much over the years.

What did you think of Part 2 of the reunion show?