Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J. of ‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta‘ were the picture perfect couple as they shared a smooch on the red carpet this past Saturday (April 22, 2017).

Stevie J. played host to his baby mama’s ‘Birthday Bash Day Party,’ which was held at The Gold Room night club in Atlanta. The party also doubled as a release party for Joseline’s ‘Baby Daddy’ single.

[FLASHBACK: Bump It or Dump It? Joseline Hernandez Releases Visual for ‘Baby Daddy’ … (VIDEO)]

The event was filmed for the popular reality show and other attendees included LHHATL cast member Melissa Scott, The Clermont Twins and Stevie J’s sons.

Check out photos from JoJo’s ‘birthday bash’ day party below…

The reality tv lovebirds pose on the red carpet…

Stevie J. & Joseline pose with The Clermont Twins…

Stevie J. poses with LHHATL cast mate Melissa Scott

Stevie J. and sons…

The ‘birthday girl’ hits the dance floor with her baby daddy…

For the record, Joseline’s birthday isn’t until November but this is Love & Hip Hop were talking about so…

Happy Birthday to the Puerto Rican Princess!

Photo Credit: Michael Walker/UMeek Images