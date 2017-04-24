Ciara Wilson was ‘gucci down to the socks’ as she posed for a few photos this past weekend.

The expectant mom posed on her LA Tennis court in sky-high platform Gucci sneakers, stating:

“Truly A Balancing Game In These #Gucci Stacks & This Big Belly!”

And while many admire her stylish attire, some are questioning if CiCi is bearing two babies at the same dayum time!

More photos below…

Ciara proved that years of dancing can certainly come in handing when you’re pregnant! The singer, 31, shared several photos of her ever expanding baby bump over the weekend.

Ciara and her baby bump drops it low…

Ciara also posted a black and white image that has EVERYONE talking about she’s ready to blow!

The hot mom is absolutely glowing while posing near the beach wearing a breezy polka dot sundress, her hands grazing her tummy.

Could Ciara be having twins? It’s not like we haven’t been speculating that for a while now…

[READ: Instagram Flexin: Did Ciara Just Reveal She’s Having Twins?]

What do you think of Ciara’s latest baby bump shots?