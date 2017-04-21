Tameka “Tiny” Harris and her daughter Zonnique Pullins appeared on The Wendy Show yesterday for a bit of promo for VH1’s ‘T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle’

The Xscape singer discusses her choice to file for divorce for her superstar husband, Clifford ‘T.I.’ Harris, four months ago, stating:

We just cannot keep it together. I guess, entertainment, life, everything… it’s just a lot. They call him a sex symbol, I guess.

Tiny goes on to speak candidly about Tip’s rumored relationship with Instagram model Bernice Burgos and more.

VIDEO: Tiny and Zonnique on ‘The Wendy Show’ 042017

During the interview, the singer/songwriter also admits that being on on reality show certainly played a role in the demise of her marriage, stating:

“[That] did put a little strain on it. Because it keeps people in your business.”

Tiny spoke about all the Bernice Burgos drama and when Williams insinuated that Tip and Burgos were living together, Tiny makes it known that the Instagram model had absolutely nothing to do with her impending divorce.

“He’s not even with her, first of all.” Tiny said. “She had nothing to do with whatever was going on with us before. We were already going through whatever we were going through. She came in the picture after I filed for divorce.”

Tiny goes on to explain her thoughts about Burgos, stating:

The only problem I had with her was…somebody made a comment about her on my page. I said what I said. She replied. That’s cool, but then you come back with another video speaking about my marriage. That’s a no no. And then come back with the final video singing my song, and I’m feeling like, ‘OK, now you keep coming.’

She also states that she confronted Tip about the nonsense:

“I stepped to him like, ‘Don’t she know her place. She’s supposed to be quiet.’ Every woman that’s not the one knows that you’re supposed to be quiet.”

For the record, T.I. and Tiny’s relationship drama has earned ‘Family Hustle’ their highest ratings in years.

