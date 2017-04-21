Socialite Amber Rose created quite a scene when she was spotted on the campus of Clark Atlanta University yesterday!

Amber there to participate in a panel discussion focused on educating students on the importance of ‘Knowing Your Status’.

The ‘Know Your Status Tour’ (KYST) featured several celebrity panelists including Cordell Broadus, Karen Civil, Don Benjamin, Nina Parker, and Jacquees.

KYST’s mission is to create open dialogue about sex while also educating students on safer sex and STD and HIV testing.

Photos from the event below…

Amber Rose arrives…

Karen Civil was the moderator for the event…

Amber Rose poses with Cordell Broadus (son of Snoop Dogg)

Singer/songwriter Jacquees has worked with numerous artists, including T.I., Young Thug, August Alsina and Chris Brown.

Karen Civil and Amber Rose

Producer Don Benjamin

‘Know Your Status Tour’ Panalists

PHOTOS: Prince Williams (ATLPics)