Apr, 19 2017 | Written by ATLien
It’s no secret that Kendrick Lamar‘s new album, DAMN., is the hottest thang smokin’ this week but his videos are just as great as the music!
Yesterday, Lamar released the visual for his single “DNA” which features actor Don Cheadle as you’ve never seen him before!
In the video, directed by “Nabil & the little homies,” Lamar is being interrogated by Cheadle’s character ― until Cheadle spontaneously begins spitting Lamar’s rhymes.
Watch it below…
VIDEO: DNA – Kendrick Lamar ft. Don Cheadle
Just for the record, the video for “DNA” was posted to YouTube just yesterday, and it’s already racked up almost 9 million views at the time of this post!
“DNA” is the second video released for Lamar’s latest album. The first video, “Humble,” was released on March 30 and has racked up over 80 million views.
“DAMN,” which debuted Friday, is on track to become Lamar’s third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.
Needless to say, Kendrick Lamar has a bonafide smoker on his hands!
What do you think of Kendrick Lamar’s new video for “DNA”?
BUMP IT? or DUMP IT?
