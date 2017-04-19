Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez had it all at one time…. drafted at the age of 20, he was a multimillionaire by the time he was 22.

After getting in a slew of violent confrontations, the former football star was convicted of murder at the age of 25.

Now, at the ripe old age of age of 27, he has committed suicide from his jail cell.The former tight end and father of a four-year-old daughter was found hanging in his cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts early this morning (April 19, 2017.

He did not leave a note

Massachusetts prison officials confirmed that the former New England Patriots star was found dead days after being acquitted of a 2012 double murder.

Hernandez, 27, was already serving life in prison without parole for the shooting death of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd in 2013.

The convicted killers personal death sentence comes the same day his former teammates are scheduled to be honored at the White House for their recent Super Bowl win.

Christopher Fallon, the Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Communications of the Massachusetts Department of Correction, sent out the following a message after Hernandez’s death on Wednesday.

‘On April 19, 2017 Aaron Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m., lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez and he was transported to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital,’ said Fallon. ‘Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population housing unit. Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window. ‘Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items. The Massachusetts State Police are on scene and the investigation continues. Mr. Hernandez’s next of kin have been notified.’

In light if Hernandez’s death, quarterback Tom Brady said in a statement on Wednesday that he would not be attending the Patriots celebration at the White House today.

While Brady did not mention Hernandez, he cited “some recent developments” and “personal family matters” that will keep him from joining his teammates on a day of celebration dampened by the suicide of the former Patriots tight. The Patriots have said they will have no comment on his death.

