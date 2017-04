NEWSFLASH!! Tennis sensation Serena Williams is PREGNANT!!!

Williams, 35, shared the good news via Snapchat earlier today as she showed off her baby bump in an Instagram photo.

Williams appears in the photo wearing a bright yellow swimsuit along with a caption stating that she’s 20 weeks along.

Coincidentally, the tennis star shared a throwback photo a few days ago in a bright yellow bikini with the caption “just because”.

The athlete is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 33.

Congrats to Serena on her good news!!!