Cleveland Facebook Killer: Steve Stephens Found Dead in Car in Pennsylvania…

NEWSFLASH! The nationwide manhunt for Steve Stephens, the man accused of posting video of a murder to Facebook, has finally ended.

On Sunday, Stephens posted several videos to Facebook that allegedly showed him shooting and killing an innocent 74-year-old man. He even returned to the social media app to blame his ex-girlfriend for his state of mind.

An aggravated murder warrant was issued for Stephens’ arrest early Monday after police believed Stephens may have fled Ohio, and now the search has ended in Erie, Pennsylvania, where the suspect was found dead.

Just moments ago, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed in a tweet that Stephens had been spotted by Pennsylvania State Police Tuesday morning and after a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself.

Police received nearly 400 tips from across the country and many included possible sightings of Stephens in Pennsylvania. Officials had also offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Pa. State police Cpl. Adam Reed told NBC News that a citizen tip placed Stephens near an area McDonald’s early Tuesday morning (April 18, 2017).

“He was spotted because of the car and the license plate matched up with one distributed in media reports,” said Reed. “After a brief, 2-mile traffic pursuit, Stephens pulled out a handgun and killed himself.”

