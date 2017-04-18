Baby Mama Drama! Keshia Knight Pulliam Claims She Fears For Daughter’s Safety Around Ed Hartwell…

Another day, another story about Keshia Knight-Pulliam and Ed Hartwell’s divorce/custody battle

Just a few weeks ago, Keshia and Ed were in the news after Hartwell filed seeking joint custody of their daughter, Ella Grace (click HERE if you missed that), now the former Cosby kid has clapped back with claims that she’s afraid for the safety of her newborn because her estranged husband, Ed Hartwell, is hooked on prescription drugs.

Details below…

theJasmineBrand reports that Keshia recently filed docs in her divorce & custody battle that contain shocking allegations that her soon-to-be ex-husband, Ed Hartwell, is on an extensive daily regimen of prescription drugs.

The actress says he takes OxyContin/oxycodone (a narcotic), anti-depressants and a plethora of other drugs, which causes him to be drowsy and not alert. She points out the drugs are to treat his alleged physical, mental and emotional problems that resulted from injuries he sustained while in the NFL. Keshia says she fears for their newborn being around Ed, claiming she witnessed him burst into a violent rage before the divorce was filed.

Pulliam also says that she recently learned that Hartwell is staying with his new girlfriend and claims that since she does not know this woman, she wants a court-appointed official to be present in order to investigate the home to see if it is safe for her daughter, Ella Grace, to live there.

In addition, she also wants Hartwell’s new girlfriend to be investigated to see if her mental and physical state is conducive to raising a baby.

Wow! I hope they reach an amicable resolution soon, otherwise the bitter couple has about 17.5 more years of this back & forth court battle!

What do you think of Keshia Knight Pulliam’s latest claims about her soon to be ex-husband’s ALLEGED drug use?