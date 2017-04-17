The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired part 1 of the highly anticipated reunion show last night (April 16, 2017).

Bravo synopsis:

The historic four-part reunion kicks off and things get heated when Kenya and Shereé go head-to-head in a battle of the baseboards, addressing the drama surrounding building their dream homes. Phaedra and Kenya discuss the highs and lows of their friendship to determine if there is any hope at saving their rocky relationship. Tensions rise when Kenya questions the effectiveness of Porsha’s anger management, which leads to a fiery verbal encounter between Kandi and Porsha.

Recap + full video below…



VIDEO: RHOA Season 9, Episode 21 (Reunion Part 1)

I almost can’t believe that there was an entire segment dedicated to all the work the ladies have had done… then again, yes I can!

Breast implants, nose jobs, vaginal rejuvenation, yummy eggs, and camel toes were all up for discussion as the reunion show picked up steam.

Andy seemed to be quite intrigued by all of the plastic bodies and inquired (again) about who actually has had work done.

First thing’s first… who has had a boob job? Dayum near EVERYBODY!!

While Kenya still claims her breasts are all natural, Kandi admits she recently had her’s done. Cynthia, Sheree and Phaedra all follow suit (Phaedra claims she had a lift) and we ALL know that Porsha’s melons are inflated.

Other procedures discussed include:

Cynthia’s vaginal rejuvenation: she claims Peter hasn’t test drove her new vagina;

To Botox or Nah?: Kenya and Porsha both admit to freezing their face occasionally, while Porsha says she loves it but can’t do it anymore because she needs facial expressions for Dish Nation.

Nose jobs: Porsha finally admits that in addition to all of her other procedures, she’s also had a nose job… case closed.

As for Phaedra’s obsession with camel toes, she still feels they are “on trend” and explains that her belief stems from prosthetic camel toes being sold on Amazon.

[Sidebar: Am I the only one wondering WHY Phaedra knows exactly WHERE prosthetic camel toes are sold???]

Moving on…

Chateau “mold & decay” vs. Moore Manor…

Clearly Sheree is still delusional as she sits on stage and proclaims that she’s currently living in her Chateau.

I’m at a loss as to why she’s keeping up the facade, but I guess she has an image to maintain. Whatever the case, Sheree is still suing her insurance company for almost $300,000 for a mold infestation that has never been resolved (click HERE if you missed that).

Mold not only smells, but can be detrimental to your health… exposure to damp and moldy environments may cause a variety of health effects. Molds can cause nasal stuffiness, throat irritation, coughing or wheezing, eye irritation, or, in some cases, skin irritation.

Now, I don’t know about you… but I seriously doubt that Sheree is living in that smelly moldy Chateau but God bless all y’all true believers out there.

Kenya debunks Sheree’s claims by revealing that there are never any lights on in the home.

[Sidebar: Maybe Sheree can’t get electricity since she still doesn’t have a certificate of occupancy… again, I digress!]

Sheree´ clapped by by accusing Kenya of securing money for her home from a “married man,” a fact that Porsha claims to know personally because she has an “African connection”‘

Considering the fact that Porsha got her Rolls Royce from an “African connection,” there may be some truth to her story.

Whatever the case, Kenya closed the segment by giving Sheree´ a little bit of props.

“This beef is silly. She built a house…I built a house. She took 5 or 10 years to do it, I took one year to do it. But at the end of the day, you did your thing.

I think it was nice of Kenya to squash it and move on. No use arguing with someone who is clearly lying. It will make them both look like idiots.

TextGate Resurrected…

Phaedra took it WAY back as it seems she’s been harboring quite a bit of hard feelings against Kenya.

Kenya seems to think she was exonerated for “textgate” and Anguilla way back in 2013, however, Phaedra still has an issue in 2017 and feels Kenya’s divorce party was just her way of throwing shade about demise of Phaedra’s marriage to Apollo Nida.

Oddly enough, I’m with Kenya on this one… I mean, they did ‘pretend’ to be nice to each other for the sake of a philanthropic trip to Detroit, but Phaedra clearly was manipulating the situation to make it appear something it was not.

Bravo even takes up back to the time that Kenya and Phaedra prayed over the situation, but Phaedra says that their praying didn’t change history. Seems a bit ‘un-Christian-like’ for the Southern belle and Andy even shades her about it as well.

All in all, Phaedra says it was Kenya’s disrespect of her marriage that ruined their relationship (Kenya & Phaedra’s relationship, not her marriage to Apollo), however Kenya points out that it was their failed business deal with the workout tapes that was actually the cause of their failed friendship.

For the record, Kenya has already responded with her thoughts:

While discussing Porsha’s anger management treatment, Andy needed a translation for the term “sitting on ready” and after getting it, he asks the ladies if they brought their guns today.

Being that RHOA is an all-Black ensemble, it’s easy to take offense to Andy’s tasteless joke about guns, but whatever. Kim Zolciak has said worse, and some of y’all still ride for her…

But I digress…

Kandi still doesn’t buy that Porsha is being treated outside of RHOA cameras and Porsha seems to think that no one supports her while she’s trying to better herself.

Meanwhile, Andy asks another question from a viewer about “why does Phaedra just sit in silence” when Porsha was taking flack for her lies.

Phaedra addresses the question, stating that she can’t “act s fool” because of her legal profession, while Porsha states that she called Phaedra and discussed the situation.

It’s clear that Porsha is ‘ride or die’ for Phaedra… at least during part 1 of the reunion and Kandi calls them both out about Phaedra’s choice to stay silent and Porsha’s decision to give Phaedra a “courtesy call” about some of the lies she was busted on.

That’s when things actually got interesting…

Kandi vs. Porsha…

We all know Porsha and Kandi are both “sitting on ready” about “lesbian gate” and while the topic wasn’t exactly touched on during this episode, it’s clear that tensions are boiling and ready to blow!

Another interesting tidbit was how Kandi reminded Porsha that they were actually friends at the beginning of the season.

At the end of part 1 of the reunion, we are left with Kandi and Porsha going head to head about the demise of their friendship with Kandi stating that she’s always supported Porsha (even giving her $5,000 for Celebrity Apprentice) and Porsha claiming that Kandi tried to “buy” her into not speaking up to her.

I don’t get it… but hopefully more will be revealed next week.

What did you think of part one of the season 9 reunion show?