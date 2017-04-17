Hip-Hop Professional Shanti Das (center) poses with Producer Will Packer and his wife, Heather Packer during the kick off event for the 8th season of ATL Live on the Park.

The event, which was held at the Park Tavern, drew a ton of music industry heavyweights for a special “Motown Records Takeover” edition, featuring performances by Motown artists artist Kevin Ross and British musician Angel, who is also signed to the long-running label. Singer, songwriter and guitarist Kameron Corvet also graced the stage with a soul-baring performance.

Attendees included: Will Packer (American Film Producer), TC Carson (Living Single, Greenleaf), Terayle Hill (BET’s The Quad), Johnta Austin (singer and songwriter), Damion Hall (R&B group, Guy), Loren Lotts (American Idol), DJ Trauma (Dave Chappelle’s Tour DJ), Cannon Kent (Atlantic Records), Keinon Johnson (Interscope Records) and more.

Photos + more details from the event below…

MC for the evening, Ed Lover poses with his lovely daughter.

Season 8 kicked-off with everyone’s favorite morning show host, Ed Lover welcoming everyone back.

Setting the stage for an unmissable 8th season, ATL Live on the Park’s opening night upheld the standard and reputation as one of Atlanta’s best live music experiences.

Actor TC Carson (Living Single/Greenleaf)

Heather & Will Packer strike a pose…

Loren Lott (American Idol)

Guests enjoyed live performance by house band and DJ, Quinn and Jukebox and DJ E-Clazz.

Quinn and Jukebox

DJ E-Clazz

Kameron Corvet graced the stage with an acoustic set, followed by a performance by Angel, who performed his newest single “Hi Grade”, a dedication to his Carribbean to roots.

“Long Song Away” artist Kevin Ross closed the evening with a full performance featuring a mixture of originals and covers.

Kevin Ross

In closing, Damion Hall aka Crazy Legs, one-third member of the new jack swing group Guy, announced the groups upcoming reunion performance in the upcoming weeks.

Marlon Nichols and Damion Hall (of Guy)

British music artist Angel

The April edition of ATL Live on the Park was sponsored by long-standing partners Gentleman Jack, Majic 107.5, ChooseATL and Motown Records.

ATL Live on the Park returns Tuesday, May 9, 2017 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Atlanta Jazz Festival. For more information, please visit: atlliveonthepark.com .

Photo credit: Prince Williams/ATLPics.net