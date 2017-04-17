NEWSFLASH!! Tyrese Gibson has kinda sorta issued an apology for all of the dumb things he’s been saying online lately.

Just a few weeks ago, the ‘Fast & Furious’ actor bashed women who chose to wear wigs, weaves and get plastic surgery (click HERE if you missed that), he also got BET dragged this past week after they posted a video of him giving a bit of unsolicited advice to “sluts, skeezers, h–s, tramps and overly aggressive, promiscuous women”.

Well, now it seems Tyrese may have had a change of heart after getting unmercifully dragged for his comments.

Tyrese then followed up on his promise with a very long winded apology of sorts…

My mother taught me better than this….. lesson learned in life you will learn that It’s not always “what” you say, it’s the “how” we choose to say it. For the record I’m far from a misogynist, a male chauvinist or flat out mean….. My intentions were there but my delivery fucking horrible…. And clearly all the way off…. And for that I sincerely apologize to all of the ladies… Even after this apology…. Some may likely decide to NOT forgive me…. Time and consistency heals all wounds…. Although I’ve been consistently for years speaking on these topics and some of the same words in my message, I have never experienced what I am experiencing right now. – I’ve been getting dragged and feel the heat from my poor choice of words and approach to my messages, trust me….. Please accept this as my sincere apology for my poor choice of words – Shit gets real when it goes from a social media dragging to my own wife giving me the side eye and coming at me, even she’s not happy with the way I’ve conducted myself…. it’s crazy how non-public figures can say and do some really dumb shit and it will stay amongst your family and friends or local in your hood…. When you have been an entertainer for 15+ years the whole WORLD is literally watching you grow up & learn, bump your head, make mistakes and evolve as the world watches…. This is a real lesson learned… This is not just a regular IG post for me. I want to truly say that I’m sorry, I’m not APOLOGIZING in an effort to be politically correct, I apologize as a man first for the things that I’ve recently said about choices women have the right to make, for the terms that I’ve used and the way I’ve come across. I was raised to think and feel certain ways, and I’m learning new things that combat those messages. I am not perfect or all knowing, nor am I the one to claim to be. I’ve learned things through experience which I share, and through these last couple of weeks, I’ve learned a lot through this well deserved internet dragging…… This is about a man owning up to his actions, taking responsibility, recognizing how to do better, and actually doing better. Ladies you deserve better…

Ladies, what are your thoughts on Tyrese’s extended online apology?

Apology accepted? or Nah?