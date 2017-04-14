What’s Beef? Shekinah Jo Files Restraining Order Against Sabrina Peterson (Glam University)… (VIDEO)

NEWSFLASH!! Tiny Harris’ BFF Shekinah Jo Anderson isn’t playing any games when it comes to dealing with convicted felon Sabrina Peterson!

[FLASHBACK: Mugshot Mania: Former Glam Bar Owner Sabrina Peterson Arrested For Assault…]

In case you missed it, the two have been involved in a heated battle on instagram, which resulted in a few bodily threats being voiced in videos.

Peterson, who is marketing herself as a ‘girl power’ guru with her Glam University sleepovers, hit instagram with a barrage of posts about how Shekanah wasn’t a ‘real friend’ to Tiny because she wasn’t hood enough and didn’t have any ‘bodies’ on her name.

But wait… there’s more! Check out a video timeline of events below…

OK… if you missed it, here’s the timeline of how this ‘beef’ between Tiny’s two friends sparked up online.

T.I. did an interview with Angie Martinez where he spoke about the demise of his marriage a few days ago (click HERE if you missed that) and soon after the interview went viral all hell broke loose on the net.

Sabrina Peterson hit her Instagram page to defend her ‘friend’ referring to T.I.’s latest chick as a side piece and also referring to Tiny’s BFF Shekinah Jo Anderson as a ‘ghetto friend’ for not being more vocal about the situation.

Sabrina also attempted to blast Shekinah during a live instagram video, but ended up getting blasted herself after posting a few veiled threats online.

Shekinah responded by spilling tea on how Sabrina talks behind Tiny’s back which led to Sabrina threatening to beat up Shekinah.

[Sidebar: Yes… these are supposed to grown women. *sigh*]

Needless to say, Shekinah appropriately responded with the fact that she doesn’t fight, she calls 911!

Shoutout to Famelous for catching it all on video!



VIDEO: Sabrina Peterson (Glam University) vs. Shekinah Jo

Now correct me if I’m wrong, it’s always been my assessment that REAL FRIENDS don’t go online discussing their friends personal life and apparently Tiny feels the same, as she was spotted commenting under Sabrina’s video.

Meanwhile, it’s clear to see who’s side Tiny is on as she and Shekinah were spotted together at Kandi’s OLG Restaurant.



VIDEO: Shekinah and Tiny Visit Kandi’s OLG Restaurant (April 13, 2017

For those of you who know Sabrina’s story, she is certainly not a stranger to violence (CLICK HERE to refresh your memory), that being said… Shekinah has taken the appropriate steps to secure her safety by obtaining an order of protection against the former felon.



VIDEO: Shekinah Gets Restraining Order Against Sabrina Peterson

Hopefully the restraining order helps to squash this “beef” before it goes to far.