There’s a lot of offline drama surrounding the demise of T.I. and Tiny’s relationship but apparently the couple are still very much a partnership.

Their reality show “T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle” returns next week and according to the press release it will be the final season:

It’s the end of an era as VH1’s hit series returns one last time, while celebrating a television milestone of filming 100 episodes and to say goodbye to the fans that watched their family grow over the last five seasons. Despite tabloid reports about their relationship, this season T.I. and Tiny remain more committed than ever to the family hustle while working together to figure out their new normal. Also, audiences will get a closer look into T.I.’s political activism and his support of a new crop of artists signed to his Grand Hustle label, as Tiny prepares to balance an Xscape reunion with her various business ventures.

Check out a few photos from the upcoming season + EXCLUSIVE sneak peak teaser video below…



VIDEO: T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle Super Trailer

#PressPlay I have a preview screener of #FamilyHustle and Tip & Tiny definitely aren't pretending to be together this season! He even blames social media as one of their problems… 👀 #straightfromthea #atlien #atlanta #exclusive A post shared by Michelle Brown aka 'ATLien' (@iamatlien) on Apr 14, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

VH1’s lovable first family returns for the sixth and final season of “T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle” on Monday, April 17, 2017, at 10PM ET/PT.

Will you be tuning in to check out how Tip and Tiny are handling their break up?