RHOA Kenya Moore Wins Legal Battle Against Former Landlord… *COURT DOCUMENTS*

It seems the tides are finally turning for Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
The world’s most hated ‘housewife’ has managed to somewhat restore her tarnished reputation this season by flying under the radar on the popular reality show.
Now a bit of good karma has arrived in the form of a legal win!
Details below…
Kenya has finally moved in to Moore Manor, but she’s been involved in a lengthy courtroom battle stemming from her former rental home.
[READ: Gone With The Rent! Judge Rules in Kenya Moore’s Landlord’s Favor in Eviction…]
It’s been about 3 years since Kenya faced eviction from the home she was first filmed in on the show. Kenya has always maintained that she was unfairly evicted from the home and that the landlord, Conya Weems Dillon, did not return her security deposit as required by law.
[READ: Kenya Moore Responds to Eviction Drama… (VIDEO)]
Moore, who now resides in her luxurious Sandy Springs home, Moore Manor, can now add another ‘win’ to her list of accomplishments.