RHOA Kenya Moore Wins Legal Battle Against Former Landlord… *COURT DOCUMENTS*

It seems the tides are finally turning for Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The world’s most hated ‘housewife’ has managed to somewhat restore her tarnished reputation this season by flying under the radar on the popular reality show.

Now a bit of good karma has arrived in the form of a legal win!

Details below…

Kenya has finally moved in to Moore Manor, but she’s been involved in a lengthy courtroom battle stemming from her former rental home.

[READ: Gone With The Rent! Judge Rules in Kenya Moore’s Landlord’s Favor in Eviction…]

It’s been about 3 years since Kenya faced eviction from the home she was first filmed in on the show. Kenya has always maintained that she was unfairly evicted from the home and that the landlord, Conya Weems Dillon, did not return her security deposit as required by law.

[READ: Kenya Moore Responds to Eviction Drama… (VIDEO)]

Well now, the RHOA star has successfully sued her her former landlord, after being “erroneously” evicted and a judge has ordered that Moore’s former landlord return the $6,000 security deposit Moore previously paid to her.

Kenya’s former landlord was also ordered to compensate the RHOA star for $4,531 in attorneys’ fees.

Moore, who now resides in her luxurious Sandy Springs home, Moore Manor, can now add another ‘win’ to her list of accomplishments.

What do you think of Kenya’s legal victory?