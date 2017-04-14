A Gwinnett County police officer has lost his job after he was spotted in a viral video kicking an unarmed man who had already been placed in cuffs.

The event occurred during a traffic stop earlier this week and was captured on video by another person sitting in traffic.

The video was shared with local Atlanta area news stations and quickly went viral with many outraged citizens demanding that the officer be identified and relieved of his position.

Well the people got their wish! The officer has been fired and is also facing criminal charges in the incident.

A civilian captured a Gwinnett County, Georgia police officer using unnecessary force as he ran and STOMPED a man in the face during a traffic stop.

The officer, now identified as Robert McDonald, was caught in cellphone footage stomping an unarmed Black man who had already been handcuffed and lying in the street.

Thanks to the video, McDonald has now been fired and is facing criminal charges. According Cpl. Deon Washington of the Gwinnett County Police Department, the video “was very crucial to the investigation and it was confirmed that the force used was unnecessary and excessive.”

“Robert McDonald stepped outside of the guiding principles of our agency and as a result of his actions he was terminated less than 24 hours after the incident occurred,” Washington said. “The actions by this former officer do not represent the officers of this department who dedicate their lives to serving the community on a daily basis.”

An internal investigation has been launched by Gwinnett PD that will be also sent to the District Attorney’s office.

As for the man who suffered the brutal attack, he’s been identified as Demetrius Bryan Hollins, who was stopped at the intersection of Sugarloaf Parkway and Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road for a minor traffic offense.

Hollins was charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Other charges include failure to signal, a problem with brake lights and a suspended or revoked registration.

Hopefully, the young man seek to press civil charges against the officer who brutally violated him.

