Quick Pics: Ciara Shows Off Baby Belly in Form Fitting Dress… (PHOTOS)

Looks like Ciara is almost ready to pop!

[FLASHBACK: Hot? Or Nah? Ciara Bares Belly With Russell Wilson & Baby Future… (PHOTOS)]

CiCi and her baby bump were spotted out and about in L.A. recently.

The 31 year old hot mom was caught by the paparazzi as she left the Bel Air Hotel after meeting a friend for lunch.

Mrs. Wilson rocked a form fitting black dress that showed off her massive baby bump and comfy black sneakers paired with a black Chanel bag.

More photos of Ciara and her baby bump below…

Comfort is key during these final weeks of pregnancy…

Ciara and a friend catch up after lunch…

Looks like Ciara is so OVER being pregnant! She’s still cute though…

What do you think of CiCi’s latest baby bump sighting?