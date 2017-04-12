You may have heard by now that comedian Charlie Murphy has passed away (click HERE if you missed that) but he left behind a slew of legendary stories that will never be forgotten.

The story of Murphy’s baskeball game loss to Prince is the perfect example as the photo above of the legendary loss has gone viral in honor of the fallen funnyman.

Some of the best comedic stories are often based on factual events and Charlie Murphy’s tale of playing basketball with Prince, which was a popular skit on the Dave Chappelle show, is one of them.

What’s even more intriguing is hearing both Prince and Murphy reminisce about the game…

Dave Chappelle and Charlie Murphy’s comedic skit about how Prince and his crew of blouse wearing b-ball players totally beat Murphy has got to be one of funniest ‘real life’ stories in history!



VIDEO: Charlie Murphy – True Hollywood Stories (Prince)

Yes boys and girls, the game that spawned the most infamous Chappelle’s Show skit wasn’t a joke… it actually happened and both Prince and Murphy spoke of it…



AUDIO: Prince Recounts Beating Charlie Murphy in Basketball



VIDEO: Charlie Murphy Discusses How Prince Reacted to His Skit…

R.I.P. Charlie Murphy and Prince

Sadly we’ve lost both of these iconic superstars but this story will put a smile on faces for years to come.