RHOA Recap: 5 Things Revealed on Season 9, Episode 20 “Chateau She Did That” + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the final episode of it’s 9th season last night (April9, 2017).

This week’s episode is titled ‘Chateau She Did That,’ as Sheree Whitfield played host to her the grand housewarming for Chateau Sheree.

Bravo synopsis:

Shereé unveils Chateau Shereé at a housewarming party. At the party, things heat up when Kenya finds herself going toe-to-toe with a blast from the past. Cynthia carries the bone that Apollo’s girlfriend was a guest at Kandi and Todd’s OLG Restaurant preview. Phaedra lends a helping hand to Kandi’s former disgruntled employee. Porsha discovers a new sense of clarity in her relationship with Todd.

Recap + watch the full final episode below…

VIDEO: RHOA Season 9 Episode 20

Attorney/Client Privilege…

Phaedra attends the follow up appointment with Johnny (Kandi’s former employee) and the attorney she referred him to.

It seems the attorneys have decided NOT to represent Johnny in at least one of his cases against Kandi Koated Entertainment. He doesn’t have enough proof that any of his ideas were ‘stolen’ so they’re steering clear of that one, but as far as the employment dispute… it’s a ‘go’!

Johnny seems ok with that and shares additional details about how he planned Kandi’s wedding (which he describes as a ‘production’) and that he worked well over 20 hours of overtime each week.

Phaedra sits on the meeting, even though she’s quick to state she’s not working on the case! I guess she’s taking notes of tea to use during the reunion show.

Moving on…

Baby daddy drama…

Kandi and Riley share an uncomfortable scene with their sperm donor, Russell “Block” Spencer.

It seems that Block wants to make things right, as far as the ‘dead beat dad’ stigma is concerned, and be a part of his 13 year old daughter’s life.

Riley didn’t seem very happy to be there and almost had a fit when Kandi left to let Block have a moment alone with their daughter.

Block tries to explain that he’s been around (as much as he could for a married man) and at one point even states that he had ‘a whole nother family’.

The whole situation is sad because as previously reported, Block was married with kids when Kandi got pregnant. It wasn’t an ideal situation by any means…

[READ: Block’s Wife Claims Kandi Knew She Was A Side Chick… ]

Whatever the case, Riley is here now and while it’s clear that their father/daughter relationship is strained, it’s definitely worth working on and it’s great to see everyone trying.

A Housewarming with no Appliances? How Dreadful!

It would be way too easy to go in on Sheree and her ‘Chateau,’ so I’m just going to leave it at this… the ‘event’ she had at that construction site was beautiful.

[READ: Sheree Whitfield FINED For Throwing Housewarming in Unfinished Chateau… ]

Besides the fact that it was 1000 degrees inside and there were no refrigerated beverages, it seems that Sheree’s soiree went off without a hitch!

Whitfield finally has digital proof that her ‘Chateau’ is completed and since there are millions of people who actually believe that RHOA episodes are the gospel, Sheree has finally won the battle… kinda.

Meanwhile, Sheree’s suing her insurance company because she still can’t get actually LIVE in her chateau because of all the “mold & decay,” she still hasn’t obtained a ‘certificate of occupancy,’ contractors are filing lien after lien still trying to get paid, and rent’s due at her apartment in Alpharetta.

But I digress.

Apologies not accepted…

Cynthia carries the bone about Apollo’s fiance attending Kandi’s OLG restaurant opening and Phaedra is less than pleased about the news. It’s clear that she and Kandi aren’t friends anymore but Phaedra feels it was a very low blow.

Kandi decides to be the bigger person and apologizes to Phaedra for the incident, explaining that she had no idea that Sherien was invited and that it was a surprise to her as well. She states that she even told Todd that it wasn’t cool and that she didn’t like it at all.

Phaedra doesn’t even pretend to accept the apology and goes into a tirade about it being ‘shady,’ which is a perfect segue way to Kandi inquiring about Phaedra’s hand in her ex-employee suing her.

Oddly enough, Phaedra states that she can’t legally speak on the case even though she’s not technically Johnny’s attorney and the scenes were FILMED for the show.

Moving on…

The return of the OG’s…

Kim Zolciak makes her ‘grand’ entrance followed by her husband, former NFL player Kroy Biermann.

While I would be perfectly fine with never seeing Kim, Kroy and their ‘Klan’ again, especially after her ‘n-word’ moment (click HERE if you missed that), Bravo is making it an easy transition for other OG housewives (i.e. Nene Leakes) to make their return for season 10.

While Nene Leakes wasn’t actually on the show this season, production seemed to make an effort to include her clips in quite a few episodes and in the final episode she popped up quite a few times i.e. during a flash back of Sheree’s wig pulling episode and during Kim’s dramatic season 5 exit.

The argument between Kim and Kenya was entertaining but I was more entertained by the way producers chose to edit Marlo Hampton out of all the scenes.

Also, I would be remiss if I didn’t share the shade that was planted in the form of the series finale round up captions…

Season 9 is finally OVER and we’re more than ready for the EXPLOSIVE reunion show!

(Click HERE for a sneak peek video of the #RHOA Reunion Show trailer.)

What did you think of the season 9 finale episode?