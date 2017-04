Y’all know I’m not a fan of Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but I’ve got to give credit where credit is due!

Moore hit up Instagram after the season 9 finale episode last night and managed to obliterate Sheree Whitfield and Kim Zolciak in a single post!

[Disclaimer: This is an open post. This post will not be censored or moderated. Disqus may automatically moderate certain words considered offensive. There are no rules in ‘Open Posts’ so enter at your own risk.]

What do you think of Kenya’s Sunday evening shade?