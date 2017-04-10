New Edition member, Ronnie DeVoe and his lovely wife Shamari Fears-DeVoe announced that they were expecting their first child back in February and it seems they are enjoying the journey!

The cute couple, who married eleven years ago, recently hit the net again with a slew of 80’s themed baby bump photos.

Ronnie and Shamari both shared the adorable shots online, stating:

Shamari revealed that the cute baby bump shots were taken at a friend’s 80’s themed 50th birthday party…

Adorable!

What do you think of Ronni & Shari’s latest baby bump shots?