Janet Jackson Splits From Billionaire Husband 3 Months After Giving Birth…

Singer Janet Jackson, legendary singer and youngest sibling of late pop superstar Michael Jackson has reportedly split from her husband of five years, Wissam Al Mana.

The news comes just 3 months after Janet gave birth to her son at the age of 50.

Page Six reports that one source said it was an amicable split, while another says that Jackson felt that Al Mana had gotten too controlling during her pregnancy and that divorce is imminent.

While one source said the split is amicable and the couple will co-parent their son, others said trouble had been brewing for months. “She thought he had become too controlling during the pregnancy and she had already allowed him to dictate her appearance and even the way she performed at concerts,” said the source, who works closely with the couple. Other demands that the “Rhythm Nation” singer gave in to included toning down her 2014 concert tour and wearing clothing that covered her body, instead of the skin-revealing outfits fans had grown to love. She also declined to do music videos that featured any bumping and grinding, trademarks of her work, the source said. “It drove her crazy and she felt she was losing her fan base.”

For the record, other reports state that Jackson and her husband are not divorcing, but separating.

Al Mana and Jackson, 50, have proven to be notoriously private, so it’s interesting that the pair would announce their break up so soon after the birth of the child.

Jackson was previously married to James DeBarge (1984) and René Elizondo, Jr. (1991), quietly wed the Qatari businessman in 2012. The couple welcomed son Eissa, now 3 months, this past January.

