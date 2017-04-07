Tupac fans have been anticipating the ‘All Eyez on Me’ biopic for a while now and it’s finally coming close to it’s June 16th release date!

The film follows the life of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur from his early days in New York City to his evolution into being one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices before his untimely death at the age of 25.

A short teaser video was released a few months back that had fans anxiously awaiting more, but now we get to check out the OFFICIAL trailer!

Watch video below…

VIDEO: All Eyez on Me (Official Trailer) 2017

‘All Eyez on Me’ is directed by Benny Boom and stars Kat Graham (portrays Jada Pinkett), Lauren Cohan (portrays Leila Steinberg), Hill Harper, Jamal Woolard (portrays the late Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace), Danai Gurira (portrays the late Afeni Shakur) and introduces Demetrius Shipp Jr. as Tupac Shakur.

On a related note, ‘All Eyez on Me’ recently shared a few little known details about 2Pac’s tattoos in their promotional materials, including the meaning behind them.

“Inside my mind, couldn’t find a place to rest. Until I got that THUG LIFE tatted on my chest.” -2Pac.

‘THUG LIFE’ – an acronym for ‘The Hate U Give Little Infants Fucks Everybody’ is the most recognizable tattoo in music.

This chest piece, Queen Nefertiti, symbolizes black grace and excellence and represents his love for his mother Afeni Shakur. The text ‘2 Die 4’ comes his song ‘Something 2 Die 4’.

“You know what my momma used to tell me. If ya can’t find something to live for, then you BEST find something ta die for” -2Pac

These masks represent Tupac’s passion for acting–his first form of artistic expression–but the text ‘smile now, cry later’ is a nod to his philosophy on life.

Tupac was inspired by the heroic courage of Nat Turner and though there’s no agreed-upon meaning behind Pac’s Exodus 1831 tattoo, the strongest evidence points to it being a reference to the 1831 rebellion.

This tattoo specifically symbolized black unity. Pac believed that if one black person from every state joined together with him, they’d be stronger than an AK-47.

‘All Eyez on Me’ hits theaters on June 16, 2017, which would have been Tupac Shakur’s 46th birthday.

