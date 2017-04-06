Bravo recently released a sneak peek trailer for Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s season 9 reunion show and babeeeeee… it’s lit!

Looks like all my reunion show tea was right on point…

For the first time ever, the reunion will be spread out in FOUR parts and it appears that all of the ladies are primed and ready for battle… at least according to the explosive sneak peek trailer!

Check out the reunion clip below and share your thoughts…



VIDEO: Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 Reunion (Sneak Peek)

The four-part reunion will explore all the hot topics of the season. Among them, Shereé Whitfield and Kenya Moore will dig into their beef over their homes. Friendships will also be tested as several of the women come to terms with where they stand with one another. The ladies will be joined by their husbands — past and present — to discuss a number of subjects, including the divorces of Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida, as well as Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas. But some of the most shocking moments will take place when “Lesbiangate” comes up in the conversation. “Phaedra, why wouldn’t you admit you just started the rumor?” Andy asks her about the allegations made about Kandi Burruss this season. From there, the drama only gets more intense. “Kandi, what’s going on?” Porsha Williams wonders, with tears in her eyes. Well, whatever happens next has left Andy “shocked.”

According to the press release:

After the reunion (preview above) airs, a Secrets Revealed special will air on on Sunday, May 14 at 8/7c, featuring never-before-seen footage from RHOA.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta are ready to bring the fireworks and confessions to the upcoming Season 9 reunion, kicking off April 16 at 8/7c.

What are your thoughts on the EXPLOSIVE RHOA reunion show sneak peek?