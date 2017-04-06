Rick Ross Reveals to Dr. Oz That Seizures Motivated Him Lose Over 100lbs!! (VIDEO)

Rapper Rick Ross appears today as a guest on the Dr. Oz Show to discuss his dramatic 100lb weight loss.

Back in 2011, Rick Ross suffered not one, but TWO seizures while traveling mid-air. The medical emergency forced his plane to make an emergency landing and the moment forever changed his life.

“…One day, I was on a flight and, uh, I just remember my buddy, you know, coming to get me, like get up, homie, you just had a seizure. Let’s go. We got to get off the plane. And I’m like, no… I don’t feel like I had one. So I actually got on the phone, called my private jet guy, 45 minutes later, after getting off a commercial flight, I was aboard in a private plane. I boarded a private plane. An hour into the flight, soon as I fell asleep, I had another seizure.”

At the time, the popular entertainer blamed the episodes on sleep deprivation (click HERE if you missed that), but now he admits that the life changing health crisis was his motivation behind shedding the extra pounds.

Details + video below…

Rick Ross Discusses Seizures on Dr. Oz… (CLIP)

On what grounded him after his health scare, Rick Ross explains:

“I woke up maybe two or three days later in the hospital, you know, my mother by my side…It’s a real bad sign when you wake up and she there and you know, she batting her eyes and…that’s the worst thing for me is to have my mom with that look on her face. So, you know, that made me feel even worse. So I just woke up to a new reality… a reality where my lifestyle, me sleeping three hours a night, me eating T-bone steaks 3:00 in the morning…caught up with me and…my body couldn’t take it anymore.”

VIDEO: Dr. Oz and Rick Ross Share Healthy Snacks…

On his signature healthy snack, Rick Ross proclaims:

“…I remember going on tour and I would be going to places that I couldn’t even pronounce and, you know, their lifestyle and their way of eating was totally different from us. I didn’t even want anything other than…some water and I found something overseas that I could enjoy, pears.”

Rick Ross’s appearance on Dr. Oz airs today, Thursday, April 6th (check your local listings for show times).

What do you think of Rick Ross’ life changing 100lb weight loss?

Photo credit: Sony Pictures Television

Video credit: ZoCo Productions, LLC.