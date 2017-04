Singer Anthony Hamilton, who has been known to sing about ‘Cornbread, Fish & Collard Greens’, recently added a new dish to his musical buffet.

Hamilton recently shared a hilarious video of he and fellow crooner K-Ci Hailey (of Jodeci) paying homage to ‘Chitlins and Rice’…

Check out the video below…

VIDEO: Anthony Hamilton & K-Ci Freestyle “Chitlins & Rice”

Hamilton shared the video above via Facebook with the following caption:

Ah… the joys of eating of properly cleaned pig intestines!!

What do you think of Anthony Hamilton &’s impromptu rendition of ‘Chitlins & Rice”?