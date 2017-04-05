Nene Leakes has a few words for those of you who criticized her bikini body pics the other day.

The ‘hot mom,’ who recently shared a slew of photos from her beach side vacation (click HERE if you missed that), was slammed by miserable instagram users who accused her of everything from skin bleaching to photoshopping, to plastic surgery.

Well, of course you know the 'OG' housewife had a clap back for all the naysayers!

Nene hit the comments section under her instagram pics yesterday with a classy clapback for one of her detractors…

She then posted an even hotter bikini pic for her haters…

Along with the new photo, Nene offered a bit of clarity to those who were previously questioning her pics…