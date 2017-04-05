Better Late Than Never! TLC FINALLY Announces Release Date For Album Funded By Kickstarter Campaign…

NEWSFLASH!! TLC is finally making good on their Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign promises!

It’s been over 2 years since the two remaining members of TLC, Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkina and Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas, asked fans to fund their dreams of a 5th and final album in a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign.

[FLASHBACK: CrazySexyBroke? TLC Seeks Your Financial Assistance For 5th and Final Album]

Fans of the 90’s girl group donated over $430,000 to fund TLC’s project, but when a year went by without an album, they began to strike out at the group online.

[FLASHBACK: TLC Fans Feel Duped By Kickstarter Campaign… #TLCGoesToJail Goes Viral… ]

Two years later, TLC is finally giving fans what they paid for and a release date for their ‘5th and Final’ album has been revealed…

Details below…

Yesterday, an update was posted to the group’s controversial Kickstarter page, which indicates that the 2 year old project finally has an end date… June 30th!

The album date is firm, June 30th is the release of the new TLC album that you made happen! Tionne and Chilli have been working night and day to hit this date. The video and a photo shoot on April 18th, 19th, 20th.

The update continues…

The Waterfall’s version from the voice was magical and received 40 million views in a week!! Ed Sheeran gave some of his publishing to the writers of No Scrubs and TLC sold out in London in one minute…it was a blessed month for us and we finally feel a little wind at our back.

For the record, there’s no album title yet, but TLC welcome’s your suggestions:

ONE MORE THING….. We need your help…let’s hear your suggestions for the album title! Tionne and Chilli are still undecided so looking to you for inspiration. Thank you for being there for TLC

I think the name the album should be something catchy like, ‘better late than never!’, or ‘started on kickstarter, now we’re here!”

What do you think TLC should name their 2 year old kickstarter album??