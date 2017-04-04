Our favorite elderly jewel thief won’t be spotted in any Atlanta area shopping malls any time soon!

Doris Payne, 86, who has made a career out of stealing jewelry around the world, recently appeared before a Dekalb County judge where she entered a plea on her latest theft attempt.

[FLASHBACK: Mugshot Mania: Doris Panye Arrested in Atlanta… (AGAIN!)]

The sticky fingered octogenarian, who is notorious for pocketing pricey pieces, pleaded guilty to felony shoplifting last week and as part of her punishment, has been banned from all Atlanta-area shopping malls.

Details below…

“No shopping trips,” the DeKalb County Superior Court judge told Payne during the hearing, which was held last Wednesday (March 29).

Payne had tried to steal a $2,000 necklace from a Von Maur store at the Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, Georgia last December (click HERE if you missed that).

At the time, Payne said she didn’t intend to steal the jewelry, but since the saleswoman “left it laying there,” she had no other choice.

Police said Payne put the necklace in her “back pocket” and tried to leave the store, only to be stopped by a security guard, who placed her under arrest.

VIDEO: Doris Payne Speaks at Bond Hearing

The notorious thief, who shared stories of her international exploits — which spanned more than 60 years, in the 2013 Netflix documentary The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne, struck a deal with the prosecutor that prevents her from spending her remaining golden years in prison.

Payne was sentenced to 120 days of house arrest and three years probation, in addition to the shopping mall ban.

What do you think of Doris Payne’s latest legal woes?

