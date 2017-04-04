CASE CLOSED! Young Thug’s Felony Drug & Weapons Charges Dropped…

Today is a good day for Jefferey Lamar Williams aka rapper ‘Young Thug.’

The popular entertainer, who was arrested back in 2015 for felony drug charges, managed to get all the charges dropped over a technicality.

Apparently the U.S. Marshals who stormed his house did so without search warrant!

Details below…

According to TMZ:

Young Thug’s off the hook for a felony drug charge, thanks to his lawyers arguing cops overstepped boundaries with an illegal search warrant. You’ll recall the rapper’s crib was raided by cops in Sandy Springs, GA in July 2015 … turning up weapons and drugs. Thug was charged with felony cocaine possession, felony marijuana possession and 3 counts of felony gun possession. Since then, the D.A. had dropped all but the marijuana charges. YT’s lawyers argued that should be kicked out too, because cops conducted the search without a proper warrant. The judge agreed … giving YT total victory

The D.A. has yet to make a comment, but Thug should make a killing off of referral fees to his attorney!

What do you think of Young Thug’s good legal fortune?

Photos: Instagram